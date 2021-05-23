Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Market Capitalization Reaches $647.64 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $647.64 million and $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 38.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00762266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00075992 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

