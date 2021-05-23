Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lessened by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $956,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.62 on Friday, hitting $614.10. 1,474,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,130. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.61 and a 200-day moving average of $539.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.63 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

