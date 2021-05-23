Lamden 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,473.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $51,473.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000809 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

