Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Mark Allan Acquires 20,979 Shares

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 706.80 ($9.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 719.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 676.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.44. Land Securities Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 706.91 ($9.24).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

