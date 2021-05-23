LATOKEN Price Tops $0.12 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $43.90 million and approximately $176,258.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00051920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $245.38 or 0.00742677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00075055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000278 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

