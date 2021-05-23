Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$38.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.22.

Shares of LB opened at C$43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$44.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

