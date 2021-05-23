LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

LCII traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a one year low of $93.01 and a one year high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.57.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

