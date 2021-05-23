Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Invests $219,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,614. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,277.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,982.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

