LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Down 3.7%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $188.54 and last traded at $188.69. 2,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 323,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.39.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

