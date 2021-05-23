LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.41. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.