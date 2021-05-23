Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 72.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

