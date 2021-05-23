Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Position Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,173 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 1.8% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $127,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,967. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.