LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LFMD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,375. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million. On average, analysts expect that LifeMD will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brad Michael Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Also, CTO Stefan Galluppi acquired 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $39,478.40. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $39,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $507,399 over the last three months. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LifeMD stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of LifeMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

