LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

NXCLF stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. LIFULL has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

