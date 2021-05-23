LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.85 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $14,041.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 58.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 122% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00068417 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

