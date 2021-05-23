Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Cap of $5.62 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Liquity has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $396,984.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.94 or 0.00020620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00390642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00187132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.35 or 0.00735383 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

