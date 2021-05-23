Litecoin Plus (LCP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $127,864.53 and approximately $174.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,891.99 or 0.99936512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00066693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

