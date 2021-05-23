Litentry (LIT) Price Down 63.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Litentry has traded 63.7% lower against the dollar. Litentry has a total market capitalization of $56.63 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00007363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00056427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.40 or 0.00822823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.59 or 0.07779250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00077462 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry (LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

