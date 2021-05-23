Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

