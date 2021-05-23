Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $18.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. Livent has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Livent’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

