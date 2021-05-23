LiveRamp (RAMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. LiveRamp has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.15.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

