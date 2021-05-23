Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 7,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 6,462,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

