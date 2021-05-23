Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cerner were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cerner by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 19,530.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cerner by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 236,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,864. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $84.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

