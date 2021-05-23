Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

