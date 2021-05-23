Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,908.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 258,168 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 1,794,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,689. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.