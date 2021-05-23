loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $997,000.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 59,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,244. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.