Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.22. 892,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

