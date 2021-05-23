Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Trading Down 1.2%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.23. 8,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 54,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

About Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

