Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Loop Industries worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Loop Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOOP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 217,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,237. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.11 and a quick ratio of 11.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

