Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00384458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00185904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.74 or 0.00732393 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

