Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RIDE. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,193,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,409. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

