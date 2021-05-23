Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of RIDE opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 208,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 99,529 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.