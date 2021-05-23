Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 89,695 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 177,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOD. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

