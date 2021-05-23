Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of COP opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

