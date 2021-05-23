Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,829 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $579.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $607.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.78. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $280.01 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

