Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,959 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 290,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 189,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 93,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

VMD stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $349.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

