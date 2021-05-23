Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 60,354 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

