Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

