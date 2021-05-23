Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,935 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $61.87 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.