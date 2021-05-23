Loser Coin (LOWB) Tops One Day Volume of $3.49 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 72.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00413080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00185833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.86 or 0.00745968 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

