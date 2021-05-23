Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.99

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.99 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 22.95 ($0.30). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 12,402 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £158.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

