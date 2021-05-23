Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million.
LAZR stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,035,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
