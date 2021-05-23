Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million.
Luminar Technologies stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.41. 6,035,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,461. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.