Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.41. 6,035,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,461. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.