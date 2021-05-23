Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

