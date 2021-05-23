Lunyr (LUN) Price Down 62.2% This Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $376,693.79 and approximately $2,509.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 62.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.96 or 0.00772435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

