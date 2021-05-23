Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:LXI opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.80) on Wednesday. Lxi Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.04 ($1.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £854.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lxi Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other Lxi Reit news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

About Lxi Reit

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

