M Partners Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Equities research analysts at M Partners lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Atico Mining in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. M Partners analyst E. Perez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian raised their target price on Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.67 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57.

In other Atico Mining news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,200. Insiders have sold a total of 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339 over the last three months.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

