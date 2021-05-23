Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

