Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $11.94

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $12.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 5,824 shares trading hands.

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.