Main Street Research LLC Acquires Shares of 750 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

